Driver of Benz performing stunts at Dunrobin Ave intersection to apologise

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say they have contacted the driver of the black Mercedes Benz-AMG motor vehicle that was captured on video making a daring stunt at a busy intersection in the Corporate Area.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the driver, has agreed to meet with the head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh today at the location where the infraction took place.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in a response Saturday to the viral video on Twitter, said several breaches of the Road Traffic Act have been identified and urged the driver to turn himself in to the police.

In the 21-second video, which has been circulating on social media since Friday, the vehicle can be seen spinning wildly at a stoplight on Dunrobin Avenue where it intersects with Lindsay Crescent.

The vehicle makes several turns as its tyres screech, billowing smoke before the car is driven from the scene.

While some Twitter users found the stunt impressive, the actions of the driver was widely condemned by others, with many calling for the driver's license to be revoked.

“This is unacceptable, this license must be permanently revoked!” one user said.

“This is reckless. I don't support this at all if the Noah wasn't an experienced driver he/she might have ran into Benz,” another Tweet said.

“What madness is this? Endangering the life of others. I hope they are caught,” expressed another user.

However, others were impressed.

“Nah lie this bad eeh mi miss Vernam and rally,” one user complimented.

Another commended the driver: “Good driving tho”, while someone else said: “I would pay to see this ...”.