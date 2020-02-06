Driver of garbage truck that killed Clan Carthy student offered bail
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The driver of the garbage truck that crushed seven-year-old Clan Carthy Primary School student Benjamin Bair last October was offered $750,000 bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday.
Alten Brooks, 52, of Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, was granted bail following a successful bail application by his attorney Davion Vassell.
Prior to offering Brooks bail, Justice Leighton Pusey raised a number of concerns.
The fact that Brooks, who is charged with manslaughter, did not turn himself in to the police immediately after he fled the scene but instead was handed over by his brother-in-law four days later was chief among the concerns.
Another concern was that the garbage truck was operated in a negligent manner.
However, Vassell told the court that his client fled the scene because he was fearful and was in a state of shock following the tragedy.
Consequently, the judge offered Brooks bail on condition that he report to the police on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and that he must not to be operating any motor vehicle.
A stop order was also put in place at all ports.
Brooks is expected to return to court on May 7.
Racquel Porter
