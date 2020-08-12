Driver outwits bikers in failed attack
NEGRIL, Jamaica — Quick thinking on the part of the driver of this car resulted in the injury of one of two men who accosted him while driving in the resort town today.
Preliminary reports from the police are that a motorbike with two men aboard rode up to the car. The pillion rider pulled a gun and was about to open fire at the driver. The driver pulled his hand brake then plowed into the bike, slamming it straight into the lobby of a hotel.
The attempted shooter got away but the rider was seriously injured. The police seized a handgun from the scene.
