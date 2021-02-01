Driver's licence renewal turn-around time reduced — TAJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says that effective today, people renewing their driver's licence will now be able to pick up their printed driver's licence within a maximum of 20 days of submitting their documents for renewal at any tax office.

The tax authority said it has taken steps to improve the turn-around time, from a maximum of eight weeks, depending on if the service was initiated at a processing or non-processing tax office. It said the new arrangements standardises the process for greater convenience and improved customer satisfaction.

The TAJ reminded taxpayers that the payment for the renewal of a driver's licence can be done online, on TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and the relevant documents submitted to any tax office to complete their transaction.

The administration noted that individuals are not required to join a line to drop off their documents.

Motorists are reminded, however, that they are allowed to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt and current/expired driver's licence, for a period not exceeding 60 days, the TAJ said.

It added that people who dropped off their driver's licence renewal documents as of December 1 last year at any tax office island-wide, are now able to check using the new online Driver's Licence Renewal Status service, on TAJ's website to see if their renewed licence is ready for pick up.