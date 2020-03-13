Driver's licence testing suspended

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Transport and Mining says effective Monday, March 16 driver's licence testing will be suspended from all Island Traffic Authority (ITA) depots for 10 working days.

The ministry said the move serves as a precautionary measure to safeguard customers and workers from the spread of the COVID-19.

During this period there will also be a slight change in procedure for testing motor vehicles for certification of fitness.

Testing for the Provisional Driver's (Learner's) licenses will however remain as scheduled, the ministry said.