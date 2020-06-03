Driving tests to resume at all ITA depots
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Testing of applicants for driver's and provisional licences will resume at all Island Traffic Authority Depot locations on Monday, June 8.
According to the Ministry of Transport, these services will be offered by appointment only to facilitate compliance with the required precautionary measures and the established protocol for hygiene and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During the first two weeks (June 8, 2020 to June 19, 2020), the ministry said individuals who had confirmed appointments prior to the suspension on March 18 will be given priority, but noted that these individuals will need to make new appointments, in accordance with the outlined process.
To request appointments, individuals may contact the depots by telephone, or by e-mail at driverslicence@mtw.gov.jm. They must provide the following details:
- Applicant's full name (including middle initials)
- Current address
- Contact information (telephone and e-mail)
- Tax Registration Number (TRN)
- Test to be taken (Road Code/Driving)
- Depot location (where applicant will take the test)
- Date of previous appointment (if applicable)
- Requested appointment date and time
The ministry said a scan of the application form may accompany an e-mail request for appointment and processing will take a minimum of two business days while contact information provided will be used to confirm the appointment date and time.
The ministry said only the applicant and his/her driving instructor will be allowed on the compound on the appointment date. Applicants are asked to observe appointment times and arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment. Missed appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.
Application forms should be correctly completed before submission to the Island Traffic Authority on the appointment date. Where applications are found to be incomplete or incorrect, the applicant may need to make a new appointment and address the issue before returning.
The ministry has outlined strict protocols to be adhered to while at the ITA depots:
- Hand sanitization stations must be utilised prior to receiving service;
- Social distancing must be maintained at all times;
- There must be no gathering or crowd on the depot premises;
- A mask must be worn at all times.
The ministry said any applicant who breaches any of the protocols listed will not be allowed to take the tests and will be asked to leave the depot. It added that testing or processing of driver's licence already in progress for that applicant will be suspended immediately.
