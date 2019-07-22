Drought still affecting water supply in Kingston and St Andrew — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising that its water supply systems in Kingston and St Andrew are still being impacted by ongoing drought conditions affecting several parishes across the island.

NWC, in a release today, noted that despite intermittent showers in a few areas, the water inflows at two of the entity's largest facilities (Mona and Constant Spring) and several rural systems are still declining.

While this is in keeping with the Meteorological Office's forecast for the dry spell to extend into August- September 2019, NWC said it poses significant challenges to the company's bid to provide water supply to the various communities across Kingston and St Andrew.

The public is therefore being urged to brace for possible disruptions in their water supply, including lower water pressures, adjustments in the current water supply regulations and no water conditions in the areas that are worst impacted.

NWC said it is currently working to streamline its water supply and trucking schedules to better respond to the various areas that are being affected and wishes to assure its customers that every effort is being made to provide water supply to them in a bid to guarantee their daily livelihood.

The company is also stressing that it is very important for customers to implement conservation methods to safeguard the limited supply and urges customers to practice the 3 R's: Reduce, Re-use and Replace.

• Reduce- monitor daily uses including shower times, and general water use

• Re- use- identify areas that water from laundry and other household activities can be recycled –eg watering plants

• Replace- This involves active leak detection and replacement of faulty pipes and fittings