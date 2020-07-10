Drowning suspected in death of 92-y-o St Thomas woman

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An elderly St Thomas woman is suspected to have drowned at her home on London Lane in Morant Bay, yesterday afternoon.

The police said about 2:00 pm, a relative stumbled upon the body of 92-year-old Miriam Dunbar lying face-down in a water drum.

The police were called and Dunbar was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem. The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding Dunbar's death.