Duncan Sutherland blasts 'reckless' allegations from Charles Jr

CLARENDON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) candidate for Clarendon South Eastern, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, says allegations made by her Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) opponent, Pearnel Charles Jr, that violence and incidents of crime in the constituency over recent days are politically motivated, are reckless and cannot contribute to the reduction of tension.

She said the statements themselves could incite political violence and fuel acts in reprisal.

Duncan Sutherland says she has since written to the Political Ombudsman about this inflamed and potentially explosive matter.

In a statement today, the PNP candidate said the utterances are causing her supporters, who are accustomed to a peaceful and friendly campaign in the constituency, to feel threatened and fearful of reprisals from the JLP supporters.

“We are used to a politics of partnership and love in our constituency. This behaviour by a political representative is new to this constituency and very unfortunate. During the 18 years with Ruddy Spencer as the MP (Member of Parliament), and in the last election in which I was the PNP candidate, the political campaigns have been very peaceful and friendly,” Duncan Sutherland said.

She said she was calling on Charles Jr to apologise publicly and conduct himself in keeping with the political culture in the constituency to ensure that the next two weeks of campaigning proceed in the usual peaceful manner in Clarendon South Eastern.

“We must allow the police to conduct their investigations swiftly and independently and keep calm in our constituency,” she concluded.