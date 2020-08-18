Duncan Sutherland condemns murder of JLP activist

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Patricia Duncan Sutherland, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for Clarendon South Eastern, has condemned the killing of Paul Henry, a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) political activist in Rocky Settlement.

She called on the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them swiftly to justice.

Sutherland expressed sincere condolences to the Henry family, noting that the deceased is the cousin of her cluster manager.

According to the police, Henry was shot dead while putting up political flags at his gate about 10:55 last night.

“I condemn all violence. During this season I am encouraging all supporters of both sides to ensure we practice a politics of partnership and love,” the PNP candidate stated.

“It is so sad. I hate what violence is doing to our country,” she added.

Duncan Sutherland's statement came after she revealed that signs and billboards bearing her image have been defaced with green paint in the constituency.

She is challenging incumbent Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jr of the JLP.

