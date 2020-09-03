Duncan Sutherland votes as police try to control traffic in Clarendon SE
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party's Patricia Duncan Sutherland, who is facing off with Jamaica Labour Party incumbent Pearnel Charles Jr for the Clarendon South Eastern seat, is this morning confident that she will be sitting in Gordon House after today's elections.
Duncan Sutherland, who lost the seat by just under 1,000 votes in the 2016 General Election, was among scores of Clarendonians waiting to vote outside the Longville Park Baptist Church in the constituency this morning.
She made the occasion a family affair. "I'm here with my five family members, my husband and my three children,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Today is decision day, it's been a long run up but we are feeling good (that) we are in a good position, we are looking good. We are not missing this time. This is it, " said Duncan Sutherland.
The scene at the Longville Park Baptist Church, located along the main thoroughfare, saw voters at times jockeying for space with vehicular traffic, tents housing party workers and election day personnel occupying the fringes of the roadway. Several members of the police force worked feverishly to keep traffic flowing and voters safe.
One police officer told OBSERVER ONLINE that they were hard pressed to ensure that the voting exercise did not interfere with the flow of traffic, which at points slowed to a crawl because of people spilling over onto the roadway.
He however noted that they would continue to work to improve the situation and ensure that people maintain the COVID-19 distancing protocols.
As for the voting exercise itself, "in the morning it was a little bit crowded cause you know everybody wanted first preference but away from that everything going smoothly," one runner for the People's National Party Clinton Edward's told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Alicia Dunkley Willis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy