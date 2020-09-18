Duncan was a quintessential patriot, says PNP Patriots
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The young professional arm of the People's National Party (PNP), The Patriots, says it is deeply saddened by the passing of former PNP Cabinet minister and general secretary Dr Donald Keith 'DK' Duncan.
Dr Duncan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, died yesterday.
The Patriots said Dr Duncan will be remembered as a quintessential patriot, who contributed to the growth and development of the PNP.
“Dr Duncan leaves behind a powerful legacy of a strong belief in democratic socialism and social justice for the marginalised within our society,” the group said in a statement.
“He was an agent of change and advocated strongly that young people should be empowered to make their contribution to national development, which gave him reasons to collaborate with the youth arm during the decade of the 70s into maturity,” it added.
President of the Patriots, Omar Newell, described Dr Duncan was a master strategist in organisation and mobilisation.
“Sadly, his death comes at a time when the PNP is at a crossroads in its 82-year formation,” Newell said.
"Out there, he was our general. We were fortunate and blessed to have called DK 'The General'. He was a kind of political prodigy which the world gets to see occasionally. Although he has left us, he taught us many lessons, chief among them, how to work and mobilise in the field successfully,” he added.
"As we go forward, we owe it to him to awake from the slumber and deliver the change that the people of Jamaica have been asking for," Newell said.
