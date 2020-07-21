Dunn's River Falls, Green Grotto Caves reopened
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dunn's River Falls and Park along with Green Grotto Caves and Attractions reopened to the public today.
The two attractions were certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Limited as compliant with the Ministry of Tourism and the Urban Development Corporation's (UDC) COVID-19 protocols for attractions.
Over the last few months, the UDC said it has been preparing all owned and managed beaches and attractions to ensure their compliance with the outlined protocols. This includes the installation of handwashing stations, signage, and social distancing markers to manage the safety of all staff and guests.
In speaking to the preparations for reopening, task force leader, Frank McKoy, said the teams at each UDC attraction have been working assiduously towards completing the mandatory protocols in time for the TPDCo inspections.
“It has been a long road in getting to this point but we have rallied well and I thank the teams for their commitment to seeing these projects through. Our top priority is safely reopening these attractions for the benefit and leisure of the Jamaican public,” he said.
The UDC said it will soon announce special rates for Jamaicans in keeping with Jamaica Tourist Board's 'Rediscover Jamaica' campaign.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy