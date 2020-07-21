Dunn's River Falls, Green Grotto Caves reopened

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dunn's River Falls and Park along with Green Grotto Caves and Attractions reopened to the public today.

The two attractions were certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Limited as compliant with the Ministry of Tourism and the Urban Development Corporation's (UDC) COVID-19 protocols for attractions.

Over the last few months, the UDC said it has been preparing all owned and managed beaches and attractions to ensure their compliance with the outlined protocols. This includes the installation of handwashing stations, signage, and social distancing markers to manage the safety of all staff and guests.

In speaking to the preparations for reopening, task force leader, Frank McKoy, said the teams at each UDC attraction have been working assiduously towards completing the mandatory protocols in time for the TPDCo inspections.

“It has been a long road in getting to this point but we have rallied well and I thank the teams for their commitment to seeing these projects through. Our top priority is safely reopening these attractions for the benefit and leisure of the Jamaican public,” he said.

The UDC said it will soon announce special rates for Jamaicans in keeping with Jamaica Tourist Board's 'Rediscover Jamaica' campaign.