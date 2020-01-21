Dunn's River Falls named Caribbean's leading adventure tourist attraction
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dunn's River Falls & Park was yesterday named the Caribbean's leading adventure tourist attraction.
The announcement was made at the World Travel Awards 2020 in Nassau, Bahamas.
According to a release from the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), other nominees included Dolphin Cove, Jamaica; Cayman Turtle Centre; Stingray City, Antigua and Aquaventure at Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
General Manager of UDC Heather Pinnock described the win as “encouragement to continue our preservation and promotion of Brand Jamaica”.
According to the UDC, the attraction was also named 'Best Caribbean Attraction' by Porthole Cruise Magazine.
Pinnock credited the operational and support staff as key in maintaining the attraction's status.
“Dunn's River Falls will continue to drive its commitment to providing a world class product, efficient processes and superior customer service through its people for our guests,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy