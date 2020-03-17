Dunn's River shut down as UDC responds to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has announced the immediate closure of Dunn's River Falls and Park and several other attractions as it part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the UDC, all the attractions and beaches it operates will remain closed until March 25 when it will review its decision.

The closed attractions include Green Grotto Cave, Turtle River Park and Walter Fletcher Beach in St James, while the UDC offices will also be closed starting this afternoon.

“In light of the announcement by the Government of Jamaica on the increasing community transmission of the COVID-19, the UDC wishes to advise the public that daily operations for business at its corporate head office in downtown Kingston and the subsidiaries will be closed from Tuesday 17 March from 2:00 pm until Wednesday, March 25.

“Critical areas of operations will continue remotely with on-going asset management and welfare support as necessary,” said the UIDC.

It added that the Runaway Bay Water Company, which provides services to sections of Runaway Bay and Caymanas, is part of the nation's essential services and will remain open.

“The corporation has implemented its emergency response protocols to maintain these essential operations while maintaining the safety of staff,” added the UDC.

“The UDC continues to closely monitor the announcements of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and will continue to make decisions in the best interest of staff, clients and visitors,” said the corporation.

It also noted that all venue rental properties will be closed through to March 28, 2020, or until further advised.

UDC-owned attractions and beaches which will be closed because of COVID-19:

Dunn's River Falls and Park

Green Grotto Caves

Ocho Rios Bay Beach

Reach Falls

Pearly Beach West

Long Bay Beach Park

Bluefields Beach Park

Turtle River Park

Walter Fletcher Beach

Laughing Waters / Protocol House

Members of the public may contact the UDC via cr@udcja.com.