'Duppy Cole' charged with murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A St James mason has been charged with murder following the April 22 death of 21-year-old deliveryman Neville Gooden Jr.

Charged is 29-year-old Damion Clarke, otherwise called 'Duppy Cole', of Top Melbourne, Salt Spring, St James.

The police said that about 11:30 am, Gooden received a telephone call to deliver cooking gas in Green Heights, Green Pond in the parish.

Upon his arrival at the location, he was reportedly approached by Clarke who shot him several times before escaping.

The police were called to the scene where Gooden was seen on the roadway. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen said that on Thursday, November 26, Clarke who was listed as a person of interest, surrendered to the police at the Mount Salem Police Station. He was charged following an interview.