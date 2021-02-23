Dutch extends coronavirus curfew until mid-March
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP)— The Netherlands will extend its controversial coronavirus curfew by a further two weeks despite the violent protests the measure sparked earlier this year, and could keep it in place longer if necessary, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the 9:00 pm to 4:30 am curfew, in force since January 23 and initially scheduled to be lifted on March 2, will now remain in place until March 15.
Furthermore, the government would decide next week whether to extend the curfew beyond March 15, the first day of legislative elections, Rutte told a news conference.
"At the moment, we're still in an incredibly difficult phase," Rutte told reporters, saying that experts viewed a third wave of Covid-19 infections as "inevitable".
The government nevertheless said that some other restrictions would be eased, with hair-dressing salons and more schools to be reopened after primary schools were already allowed to welcome pupils back at the beginning of February.
By contrast, bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as non-essential retailers would remain closed.
Rutte is currently acting as caretaker PM until elections next month after his government resigned in January over a scandal involving childcare payments.
And in the run-up to the vote, his administration's handling of the pandemic is coming under particularly close scrutiny.
The imposition of a night-time curfew at the end of January sparked three days of some of the worst protests the country has seen in decades, with more than 400 people arrested.
The curfew became the subject of a fierce legal battle and last week a lower court ordered the government to immediately lift it, arguing that such measures could only be used in sudden national emergencies such as a dyke breach.
But the order was suspended pending an appeal and a new ruling is now expected at the end of this week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy