Dutch to start COVID jabs Jan 8, behind EU launch
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP)— The Netherlands will not begin coronavirus vaccinations until January 8, nearly two weeks after the coordinated start of inoculations across the EU, the health minister said on Thursday.
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said it was the "fastest feasible planning", and was conditional on the European Medicines Agency authorising use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine when it meets on Monday.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said earlier Monday that the EU would start COVID-19 jabs on December 27, dubbing it "Europe's moment" in the battle against the virus.
But the Dutch minister said his country needed to take extra national steps, including the issuing of urgent advice by local authorities on the suitability of the vaccine for certain groups.
"This is the fastest feasible planning, taking into account all due care requirements and steps that can only be taken after EMA approval," De Jonge, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a statement.
"Ultimately, the highest possible vaccination coverage is our goal. We can only achieve this if people have confidence in the vaccine and in the vaccination process."
Staff at nursing homes and disabled care homes as well as district nurses would get the first vaccinations, he said.
The Netherlands on Tuesday began its toughest lockdown yet since the pandemic began, with schools and all non-essential shops closing and people advised to stay at home.
Dutch authorities announced a new daily record of 13,000 new infections on Thursday. More than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands so far.
