EC$500-fine in St Kitts for not wearing mask in public

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC)— The St Kitts & Nevis authorities have imposed an EC$500 fine on people who fail to wear a mask in public as efforts continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The measure is an expansion of terms set out in the country's Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No 13) Regulations, 2020.

It says that “Notwithstanding the provisions of the Small Charges Act, Cap 4.36, a person shall wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19”.

It makes exemptions for people under the age of three years old; those affected by cognitive impairment, dementia, asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease or other similar health condition”.

In addition, the provision says wearing a mask is not mandatory if a person is within a private space, including in a private vehicle.

However, the government warns that under the new regulations, a police officer may issue an EC$500 fixed penalty notice “to any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 15 in relation to wearing a face mask in public places".

“If the person without the mask is between the ages of 3 and 18 years old, the parent or guardian of the minor shall be issued with the fixed penalty notice,” the statement added.

The two-island federation has so far recorded 17 positive cases of the virus and no deaths.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No 13) Regulations, 2020, a curfew remains in effect from 2:00 am and shall expire at 4:59 am (local time) on Saturday, August 29.

“This means that the public will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 2:00 am of one day to 4:59 am of the following day.

“Social distancing and physical distancing protocols still apply, and establishments are expected to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate them,” the government statement noted.