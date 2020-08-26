ECC head office to partially close following damage from heavy rain
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registration Department at the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) head office will be temporarily closed for the period August 26-28, 2020, the commission reported today.
The ECC said this is as a result of damage to infrastructure at the premises located in downtown Kingston after heavy rains earlier this week.
The commission said early childhood practitioners who need assistance are advised to contact their early childhood development supervisors and senior inspectors as necessary.
Executive Director of the ECC Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes asked practitioners to be patient with the commission as it rectifies the damage done to computers and other resources.
“Sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to provide any assistance necessary through other means,” DeGrasse-Deslandes said.
