ECJ declares readiness for general elections
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says it is 98 per cent ready to facilitate the special service General Election on Monday, August 31, 2020 and the civilian General Election on September 3, 2020.
The declaration follows a commission meeting today.
The ECJ says it is confident in managing the upcoming elections even in the face of COVID-19, as it has established protocols to be observed on both days in line with standards set by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The ECJ added that it has established a COVID-19 Protocol for Conducting National Election.
Yesterday, the commission said 7,400 sanitation officers would be deployed to keep the voting process sanitised across the 2,200 polling station locations.
The commission added that the established protocols will see the use of mandatory thermometer checks, wearing of masks, continuous sanitisation procedures, social distancing and the single use of voting pencils by electors.
