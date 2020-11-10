ECLAC and ILO warn labour market will recover slowly after COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The post-COVID-19 labour market reactivation in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) indicated today in a new joint publication.
The publication revealed that it will also take a lot of time for the world of work's main indicators to return to the levels seen before the health crisis, and even more time to be able to meet the targets established in the Sustainable Development Goals.
Edition No 23 of the report entitled “Employment situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Employment trends in an unprecedented crisis: policy challenges” was presented simultaneously in Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru via a joint virtual press conference led by ECLAC Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, and the ILO's Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Vinícius Pinheiro.
Returning to pre-pandemic economic activity levels will take several years, ECLAC and the ILO warned, which will translate into a slow recovery in employment.
Therefore, the report said, if the average growth rate in regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) held steady at 3.0 per cent, GDP would only return to 2019 levels in the year 2023. However, it noted that with the average rate seen over the last decade (1.8 per cent), GDP would not attain 2019 levels until 2025. And with the average rate notched during the last six years (0.4 per cent), this could not be achieved in the next decade, the ECLAC and the ILO outlined.
The UN organisations stressed that active macro policies are needed along with sectoral policies that would promote sustainable development with employment. The organisations said this entails furthering environmental policies that stimulate jobs and growth, underpinned by active fiscal policies that foster employment, with labour-intensive investment projects and with a focus on environmental sustainability, which it said must be accompanied by industrial and technological policies to build national productive capacities and to increase competitiveness.
