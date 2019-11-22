ECLAC calls for breaking statistical silence

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) – The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, is urging regional countries to break the statistical silence and seek more and better data to respond to the long-standing desire for sustainable development with equality.

“We have come to break silences, to seek more and better data to forge effective paths to a better tomorrow,” Bárcena said at the 10th meeting of the Statistical Conference of the Americas that ended here on Thursday.

“We have come to share what we've learned and strengthen capacities, to more accurately depict the traits of our reality, not for the purposes of contemplation but instead with a transformative spirit that seeks to respond to the long-standing desire for sustainable development with equality.”

She said experience has shown that having timely and quality statistical information is an essential precondition for states to be able to effectively and efficiently perform their irreplaceable role.

“This is essential so that policies are based on evidence coming from national statistical systems that bring together even more autonomous statistics institutes, central banks, and health, economics and environment-related agencies, among others,” she said.

Bárcena said that, 19 years after its creation, the Statistical Conference of the Americas (SCA) has become a crucial pillar for the statistical development of Latin American and Caribbean countries “due to its countless roles, which range from representing the region's countries in the global mechanisms involved in the Sustainable Development Goals process, the wide variety of the thematic and statistical tools available to the Conference's working groups, to addressing the most recent challenges”.

She said that strengthening official statistics in regional countries is not just the responsibility of national statistics offices but of society as a whole and the State “most especially”.

“This highlights the importance of giving more priority and resources to the development of National Statistical Systems, while simultaneously taking action to improve the legal and institutional framework of these systems with the aim of bolstering confidence in statistics among all social, economic and political actors,” she said.

ECLAC said the conference addressed the institutional strengthening of national statistics offices and their leading role, the development of human resources and of statistical production “to ensure its quality, as well as regional and international coordination and cooperation for developing official statistics in the region”.

It said delegates also analysed the outcomes of the Biennial Programme of Regional and International Cooperation Activities 2018-2019, approved the creation of Working Groups for the 2020-2021 period, and selected the new Executive Committee of the Conference for the 2020-2021 biennium.