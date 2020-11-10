ECLAC puts equality, sustainability at centre of Caribbean development

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) — The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has put equality and sustainability at the centre of development for regional countries.

ECLAC Executive Director, Alicia Bárcena, said she is “convinced that another world is possible and that the post-pandemic recovery must be transformative.

“Our contribution in the last decade has been to put equality at the centre of the development of the region's countries and determine that the time has come for equality in Latin America and the Caribbean; that inequality is inefficient, meaning that greater equality will be better for the economy, because there will be more education, more health, better nutrition, mainly for young people and children, and that women's equality is fundamental,” she said in a special chapter of “ECLAC's Horizons” multimedia programme.

Bárcena said that ECLAC has brought to the world's attention the fact that, for a better future, countries need to grow, become more equal, and protect the environment.

“This shows that, when the region speaks in a united way, with a single voice, it rallies and attracts the international community,” she said, making special mention of the “Political declaration on a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery,” signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in the framework of ECLAC's session.

“We are living through very complex times in the region and the fact that the 33 foreign ministers approved this political declaration, which is deeply profound in its content, is unprecedented,” Bárcena said, adding that the declaration talks about a sustainable recovery focused on the most vulnerable populations, such as women.

It also urges the international community to provide more support in terms of financing, hopefully not of a concessional nature, and highlights the Fund to Alleviate COVID-19 Economics (FACE) initiative spearheaded by Costa Rica.

“This crisis is going to last longer than we expected, and, therefore, we are going to need expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, which will also have to last longer, and that is where the international community must come in,” Bárcena said.

“We must change the unilateral handling of the crisis – with each country obviously trying to emerge from it – basing the next stage on collective and coordinated actions,” she added.

Bárcena said that the document underlines that the United Nations' 2030 Agenda is the guide for emerging from this crisis, adding that it stresses the importance of deepening regional integration.

“Our region has a major opportunity to reintegrate and depoliticise integration. We must be more pragmatic and achieve a union among countries based on value chains, for example. With a collective voice, we can get better results.”

Bárcena also spoke about the position document, “Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability,” which ECLAC presented to countries and which calls for forging “a new, post-COVID-19 future in the region through a transformative development recovery, with greater equality and sustainability.

“This document provides a proposal for deep transformation to be able to defeat inequality, poverty and the large structural gaps that characterise our region,” said Bárcena, noting that the document indicates that the region must grow at a rate of at least four per cent a year and carry out a sharp redistribution of income of up to three per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually to eliminate poverty by 2030.