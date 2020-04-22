ECLAC says COVID-19 could lead to biggest economic contraction ever in the Caribbean

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) — A new report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has warned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will herald the worst economic contraction in the history of Latin America and the Caribbean, with a projected -5.3 per cent drop in activity this year.

The report, “Assessing the Effects of COVID-19 to Plan the Recovery”, published on Tuesday, finds that a contraction of this magnitude would mean going back to the Great Depression in 1930, when there was a -5.0 per cent drop, or 1914, when growth plummeted -4.9 per cent.

“The effects of COVID-19 will cause the biggest recession that the region has suffered since 1914 and 1930,” said ECLAC executive director Alicia Bárcena during a virtual press conference from ECLAC headquarters in Santiago, Chile. “A sharp increase in unemployment is forecast, with negative effects on poverty and inequality.”

The report is ECLAC's second study in tracking the economic and social effects of the coronavirus crisis in Latin American and Caribbean countries. The first was issued earlier this month.

Prior to the pandemic, the UN said the region had reported nearly seven years of low growth, averaging less than 0.5 per cent.

The impacts of COVID-19 include a reduction in international trade, falling commodity prices, lower demand for tourism services and a drop in remittances, sent home from workers abroad, the UN said.

The report projects that South America will contract -5.2 per cent because several countries will be affected by lower activity by consumers in China, an important market for exports.

Central American countries will experience a -2.3 per cent decline due to reduced economic activity in the United States, which is both a main trading partner and remittance source.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the Caribbean will see a -1.5 per cent drop brought on by decreased demand for tourism services.

The labour market is also expected to suffer, said Bárcena, forecasting unemployment to reach roughly 11.5 per cent, up from 8.1 per cent last year.

This means the number of people out of a job would rise to nearly 38 million, she said.

ECLAC said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) provide more than 50 per cent of jobs in formal employment, thus increasing the “negative impact” on a sector already battered by the crisis.

ECLAC added that “gender inequality will accentuate with measures such as school closures, social isolation and greater numbers of people who are ailing, since the burden of unpaid work borne by women will increase”.

Unemployment and the decline in economic activity will also have a “knock-on effect” on household incomes and the ability to meet basic needs, according to ECLAC.

The report anticipates that the poverty rate will rise by nearly 4.5 percentage points this year, meaning nearly 30 million more people across the region will find themselves in “situations of poverty”.

An additional 16 million will join the ranks of the extreme poor, the report says.

It further projects that the pandemic will usher in long-lasting changes. For example, the report says some companies are already adapting their operations to social distancing measures, thus accelerating the move towards automation and digitalization.

The report also says the pandemic also will reveal “an intensification of multilateralism's fragility”.

While globalization will not be rolled back, “there will be a more regionalized global economy centred around three poles: Europe, North America and East Asia”, according to the report.

Bárcena recommended that countries should prepare for what she called “the post-COVID-19 world”, given their dependence on imported manufactured goods.

“To have an impact in the new global economy, the region must move towards greater regional integration in terms of production, trade and technology”, she advised.

“Our countries' coordination on macroeconomic and production matters is crucial for negotiating the terms of the new normal, particularly with regard to an urgent aspect of the current crisis and in the medium term: the issue of financing for a new development pattern with equality and environmental sustainability,” she added.