ECMO therapy for COVID-19 not supported by local health system – Chief Medical Officer
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says that while extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy is increasingly being used in the management of patients with COVID-19 in other countries, Jamaica's public health system does not currently have the supporting systems for those machines.
The therapy, which she explained is similar to kidney dialysis, but for the lungs, is said to be helping to save lives in other jurisdictions.
The CMO said that the ECMO treatment is available at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), but indicated that so far the clinicians had not considered use of that therapy in any of the local COVID-19 cases, so far.
She was responding to questions this evening at a digital press conference on COVID-19, hosted by the ministry of health.
"It is not something that is available elsewhere in the island. “However, I want persons to realise that having a machine or system is one thing but also having the personnel to support it, and all the necessary lab and other support that are needed is another thing. We do not have all of those facilities right across the island, so that kind of technical, more advanced treatment, would only be available at the UHWI if put in use for COVID-19 patients," she explained.
ALPHEA SAUNDERS
