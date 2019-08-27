EIA for mining in St Ann and Trelawny not ready for public consultation, says NEPA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says that the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for proposed mining areas in St Ann and Trelawny by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II is being reviewed and as such no mining will be allowed in the areas until a decision is taken by the Natural Resources Conservation Authority and the Town and Country Planning Authority (TCPA).

According to NEPA, the draft EIA report was received from the consultants — Conrad Douglas and Associates Limited — during July 2019.

“The preliminary review of the report is underway, specifically to gauge its compliance with the agreed Terms of Reference (ToR) jointly developed by the critical agencies of the government, namely: NEPA, Forestry Department, Jamaica National Heritage Trust, Water Resources Authority and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the consultants,” NEPA said in a news release.

The agency said it has determined that the ToR has not been properly complied with, and as such the EIA report is not ready for the widest circulation. In addition, the agency has mandated that further public consultation he held.