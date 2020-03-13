EOJ announces temporary closure of all constituency offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says that effective Monday, March 16 all EOJ constituency offices will be closed to the public for two weeks.

The decision was taken after internal consultations following the Ministry of Health and Wellness' report of the increased confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The EOJ is committed to doing everything it can to control the spread of COVID-19 and we believe, that limiting the traffic of individuals into our field offices, where our employees interact with the public most is an effective way of managing the spread,” Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown said in a statement.

The EOJ is reminding the public that in addition to the closure of the 73 constituency offices, all temporary voter ID renewal sites will also remain closed until further notice.