EOJ closes offices to public amidst COVID compromise

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has ordered its offices closed to the public until further notice, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.

Staff was informed of the move today, insiders report.

The move follows a memo circulated to staff on Tuesday, which advised that the Duke Street head office would be closed at 5:00 pm for re-sanitisation as a precaution.

That memo, written by director of elections Glasspole Brown, also advised that field offices would undergo sanitisation as well.

Indications are that “members of staff...have been compromised,” the memo said.

EOJ conducted the September 3 general election and its staff have have been working over time to collate final results, prepare reports and related tasks.

The EOJ said it was in talks with the health ministry to devise an appropriate approach to protect its staff. In the meantime, however, it reminded staff to take every precaution to remain COVID safe.