EOJ ready for Special Services voting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that the staff and polling station material are in place for election day workers and members of the police and military forces to cast their vote on Monday, August 31 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Preparations have been made to accommodate voting for the 46,777 special services electors ahead of the September 3 General Election. This group comprises 11,512 police officers, 4,181 soldiers and 31,084 election day workers.

The EOJ noted that under the Representation of the People Act, provisions are made for these electors to vote three days before the rest of the population, to ensure that they are available for duty on Election Day. It said election day workers, military and police personnel who do not vote on Monday, August 31 will not be able to do so on September 3.

The EOJ said it has set up 215 designated locations to facilitate voting on the day. The locations and polling stations have been allocated as follows:

8 polling locations (32 polling stations) for military voting;

21 polling locations (78 polling stations) for the police; and

186 polling locations (267 polling stations) for election day workers.

The EOJ said the list of polling locations include schools, churches, police stations, court houses, community centres, EOJ offices and military bases.

Police and military personnel have been assigned to vote at the voting location closest to where they are based or stationed, the EOJ said.

All special service voters are being reminded to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth to the polling station and to follow the instructions of electoral officials regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.