EPOC welcomes appointment of Richard Byles to post of BOJ Governor
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) has welcomed the appointment of Richard Byles to the post of Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, noting his sterling record of leadership in the private sector and in service to country.
EPOC said Byles co-chaired the committee during a very challenging period for Jamaica and provided solid leadership from 2013 to 2016.
“As Jamaica moves into the post IMF period, EPOC is confident that Mr Byles will continue the strong and credible leadership of the Bank of Jamaica as it transitions into an independent Central Bank,” the committee said in a statement.
“We would like to express our gratitude to our current Governor and Co-Chair of EPOC, Mr Brian Wynter for his steadfast leadership of the Central Bank over the past 10 years. He presided over the implementation of critical reforms which were central to Jamaica's success under the IMF Extended Fund Facility Programme (2013-2016) and the IMF Precautionary Stand By Arrangement Programme (2016-2019),” said EPOC.
Byles is to take office on August 19.
