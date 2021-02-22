EU adds 19 Venezuelan officials to sanctions blacklist
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday agreed to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses.
The move brings to 55 the total number of members of President Nicolas Maduro's regime to be slapped with asset freezes and travel bans by the bloc.
The EU expanded the list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Maduro win total control of parliament after an opposition boycott.
"The individuals added to the list are responsible, notably, for undermining the oppositions' electoral rights and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms," an EU statement said.
"The EU will continue to engage and work with all stakeholders in Venezuela to promote peaceful dialogue and a democratic and sustainable solution to the crises in the country."
The bloc began imposing sanctions on Venezuela in 2017 as Maduro has cracked down on opposition and has also imposed embargo on arms that could be used in internal repression.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy