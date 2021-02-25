EU 'confident' of hitting summer vaccination target

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP)— The EU is on track to hit its target of fully vaccinating 70 per cent of adults by the end of the summer, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"This is a goal that we're confident with," she told a media conference after a video summit of EU leaders focused on the bloc's vaccination roll-out against COVID-19.

She gave figures used in the summit projecting that by the end of June, the EU should have received nearly 600 million doses of various vaccines -- enough for two jabs for all of the European Union's 255 million adults -- should promised delivery schedules be confirmed.

Von der Leyen noted that the forecast included a couple of vaccines expected to be authorised for the EU in coming months as well as ones already being used from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.