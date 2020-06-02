Earl Jarrett appointed ECJ chairman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Earl Jarrett has been appointed Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ)

Jarrett, whose appointment took effect March 1, was elected from among the four selected commissioners.

He was appointed to the ECJ as a selected commissioner in 2013 under the chairmanship of Dorothy Pine-McLarty, who retired on December 31, 2019 and was replaced by retired Chief Justice Zaila McCalla.

The ECJ comprises nine members including four selected commissioners, four nominated commissioners (two nominated on the advice of the prime minister and two on the advice of the leader of the opposition) and the director of elections.