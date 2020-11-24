Earl Jarrett to head sub-committee on finance for global tourism resilience centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, who is also founder and co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), has appointed Earl Jarrett to head a sub-committee on the financial structure of the centre.

Jarrett is CEO of Jamaica National Group and a Board Member of the GTRCMC.

The announcement comes on the heels of a specially convened GTRCMC Board meeting on the weekend. Speaking on the appointment, Bartlett said, “After three years in existence, the centre, as a thought leader in resilience and recovery, has grown exponentially with Satellites across the globe.

“We recognise that with this growth there is need for a strengthening of the governance structure and a building out of its financial capabilities and the best mind to lead this initiative is Mr Jarrett, who has a wealth of experience and knowledge in this area.”

The GTRCMC Board Meeting, held on Saturday, had more than 100 participants from around the world and looked at critical issues such as recovery of the tourism sector in a post COVID-19 era; the ground-breaking traveller protection and emergency services programme, Jamaica Cares; establishing a global resilience fund as well as the official opening of the Satellite Centre in Kenya, among other things.

“A major aspect of building out of the financial capabilities of the Centre, rests with the further development of the Jamaica Cares programme, which is a model that can be adopted globally. This is a programme that should be offered to the world and built out as a global response, as it provides the first real opportunity for everyone to be part of the management of the pandemic,” said Bartlett.

In the coming weeks, Jarrett will set up a full team for the sub-committee to begin assessing the gaps and potential strategies. Following these sessions, a report on the way forward will be developed.