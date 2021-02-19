Early childhood institutions receive equipment from CHASE

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Eleven early childhood institutions (ECI) across the island recently received multi-function printers, ink cartridges and paper from the CHASE Fund to aid remote learning.

According to a statement from CHASE, the printers will enable schools to provide printed work for distribution to children who do not have access to online materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal of the Bonnett Primary and Infant School in St Catherine, Michelle Buchanan-Simms, said the teachers at the school were happy with the equipment.

“Some parents cannot afford the data and with limited connectivity the students cannot stay on for the duration of the class. We will be able to print and give the parents the outlines and the students will receive printed material to supplement online instruction,” she said.

Project Manager at the CHASE Fund, Latoya Aquart-Foster, said that the 11 beneficiary schools were chosen in consultation with the Early Childhood Commission and include the Marverley Primary and Infant in Kingston; Amity Hall Primary and Infant in St Thomas; Village Primary and Infant in St Ann; Clarence Brimm Basic in Trelawny; Somerton Primary and Infant in St James; Friendship Primary and Infant and Camp Savannah ECI in Westmoreland; Harmon's Primary and Infant and Campbell's Castle Primary and Infant in Manchester; Bonnett Primary and Infant in St Catherine and Seven Ground ECI in Clarendon.

“Equipping ECIs with a printer that is able to copy, scan, fax and print and the necessary materials will impact greatly the operations of each school and directly the students who have been falling behind due to lack of resources,” Aquart-Foster said.

CHASE Fund said that the supply of printers is an expansion to its installation of 80 SMART boards in 29 schools over a two-year period under its Technology Enhancement Programme.

The company noted that 20 per cent of all its resources go towards support of the early childhood sector.

“To date the Fund has spent $5.5 billion in the early childhood sector since 2003, building, upgrading and equipping schools and resource centres; supporting the development of early childhood materials; and providing scholarships for specialist training in Early Childhood Education among other initiatives,” the statement noted.