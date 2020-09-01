Early closure of tax offices on election day
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising its customers that due to the country's general elections, all tax offices and TAJ business locations will be closed to the public at 1:00 pm on Thursday September 3.
TAJ said all staff will be allowed to leave at 2:00 pm to exercise their right to vote.
The administration said regular business hours (8:30 am to 3:00 pm) will resume on Friday September 4.
Additionally, TAJ said in response to the revised daily national curfew of 9:00 pm to 5:00 am which takes effect on Thursday, September 3, it will resume normal operating hours.
As of Monday, September 7, all tax offices and the Stamp Office will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mondays to Wednesdays, and 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Thursdays and Fridays.
The administration is also reminding the public that several services are available online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver's licence renewal fee payment, traffic ticket fines and business-related taxes and fees. Additionally, individuals may query their property tax liability; initiate an application for a taxpayer registration number or apply for tax compliance certificate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy