Early closure of tax offices on election day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising its customers that due to the country's general elections, all tax offices and TAJ business locations will be closed to the public at 1:00 pm on Thursday September 3.

TAJ said all staff will be allowed to leave at 2:00 pm to exercise their right to vote.

The administration said regular business hours (8:30 am to 3:00 pm) will resume on Friday September 4.

Additionally, TAJ said in response to the revised daily national curfew of 9:00 pm to 5:00 am which takes effect on Thursday, September 3, it will resume normal operating hours.

As of Monday, September 7, all tax offices and the Stamp Office will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mondays to Wednesdays, and 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Thursdays and Fridays.

The administration is also reminding the public that several services are available online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver's licence renewal fee payment, traffic ticket fines and business-related taxes and fees. Additionally, individuals may query their property tax liability; initiate an application for a taxpayer registration number or apply for tax compliance certificate.