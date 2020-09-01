Early encashment of NIS pension vouchers at post offices
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that they will be able to encash all pension vouchers with payable dates of September 2020 as of Thursday.
The early encashment is available only at post offices.
The ministry said it is also looking at alternative payment options for NIS pensioners as the National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that it will no longer encash pension order vouchers.
Director of National Insurance at the ministry, Portia Magnus, is encouraging pensioners to sign up with the NIS's direct deposit payment system, which allows for pensions to be deposited directly to their bank accounts.
The NIS direct deposit information form is available at the ministry's parish offices. The form may also be downloaded from the Ministry's website, mlss.gov.jm.
For more information, persons may contact the NIS office at (876) 929-7177 or the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Social Security Division) (876) 922-8000-13, (888) 991-2089 (Toll Free) or email mlssprunit@gmail.com.
The early encashment of vouchers initiative is set to continue until December 2020, as part of the ministry's efforts to ensure that pensioners have access to their benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
