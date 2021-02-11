Early payment incentives total $802m for 2020 — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says its early payment incentive for customers who pay their bills on time and in full totalled $802 million last year, up 18 million from 2019.

The power company said more than 268,000 of its customers benefitted from the incentive.

JPS is encouraging more customers to take advantage of the opportunity to benefit from the early payment incentive and avoid late payment fees and other inconveniences.

The initiative, which first started in 2013, allows customers who meet the requirements in one month, to automatically receive a discount of $250 off the next bill.

On the other hand, a late payment fee is applied when payments are not made on time and in full.