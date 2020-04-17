Early shutdown of CARE Programme unconscionable— PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says the Government should immediately reserve its decision to close applications for the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

In a statement today, the PNP accused the Government of playing “'Russian Roulette' with the lives of poor and marginalized Jamaicans by abruptly shutting down sections of the social safety net, which was opened to tertiary students, the unemployed, the informally employed, elderly and pensioners.”

Opposition spokesman on labour and social security, Horace Dalley, said the abrupt closure of the application process will lead to more hardships.

“The government should process the 388,775 applications already received, but should also reopen the portal to those who had encountered glitches with the system, to give them the chance to complete their application. There are also thousands of persons who were in need of help to complete the online process,” Dalley said.

“Thousands of Jamaicans, who have no source of income, had placed their hope for survival in the prospect of this help, even though it was small. They saw the announcement as a signal that the Government understood their plight, and they were looking forward to the grant to make ends meet; and for many, it would literally save their lives,” he added.

The PNP noted that many persons could not access the online portal to apply on the programme's opening day. The explanation given was that the site slowed because of the number of persons trying to register for the grant.

Dalley said “the government must be aware that a significant number of persons in the vulnerable group do not have access to online services and are not able to complete forms without assistance.”

“It is obvious that they underestimated the level of need that would have arisen from the pandemic. This shows a lack of understanding of the realities across the country,” he added.

The opposition spokesperson said that approximately 388,755 Jamaicans have already applied for assistance, and many others will fall into the category of dire needs as their daily hustling and remittances dry up.

“The publication in the online media after 3:00 pm announcing the closure of the registration at 5:00 pm, is not only cruel, but it lacks compassion, especially so because the country continues its curtailment of individual movements through social distancing and other measures. This Nicodemus-like announcement is heartless in its effect as it dashes the hopes and dreams of thousands of vulnerable citizens,” he said.

“What is to become of the thousands who were unaware of a change in deadline and have not yet registered? How should they feed their children, their elderly parents and themselves? When will those who have been locked down for weeks under various forms of curfew be free to earn a living to buy food, pay rent, pay utility and other bills?” Dalley questioned.

He said the Government must immediately reopen the programme “as nothing is more important in this crisis than the health and well-being of the Jamaican people, especially those who cannot fend for themselves.”