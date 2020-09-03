Early voting problems in St Catherine South Eastern and North Eastern

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Slow moving lines and inadequate seating arrangements for the elderly were among the early noticeable problems in the battleground constituencies of St Catherine South Eastern and North Eastern.

While voters were sanitised in all polling stations, only a few administered temperature checks. When OBSERVER ONLINE asked electoral personnel, who were not seen taking temperature checks, why this was not done, the newspaper was told that no temperature thermometer was provided for this to happen.

Others said they were given a thermometer with instructions from the presiding officer to sanitise and take the temperature of all electors.

Representatives of both major political parties were feverishly seen ushering voters into the polling stations, particularly the elderly.

The People's National Party's (PNP's) Colin Fagan, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term in St Catherine South Eastern, was perturbed about the lack of seating for the elderly, in particular at the Lion's Civic Centre in Portmore where he cast his vote.

Fagan is defending his seat against the challenge of hometown boy Robert “Big Rob” Miller, who is said to have worn out at least six pairs of shoes during his daily political campaigning over the past few weeks. Fagan admitted to OBSERVER ONLINE that many of his votes will come from the seniors, who he said are “coming out in droves” as “ they are not satisfied with the Government”.

He has committed to speaking with electoral authorities about providing adequate seating for the elderly.

Fagan is predicting an even bigger margin of victory than the reduced margin of 528 he gained in 2016 when there was a massive swing towards the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). He estimated that his victory margin will be in excess of 1,000 votes.

The polling stations across the constituency generally opened on time at 7:00 am, with large numbers of people lining up to cast their votes early and beat the expected late rush.

When OBSERVER ONLINE arrived at Waterford High School at 6:50 am, there were already more than 60 people awaiting the opening of the polling station.

There was an uneasy moment when electors became irate because of the perceived confusing instructions being given by electoral officials, but this was quickly diffused. In the initial phase the six feet social distancing was not being enforced, but this was later remedied.

In the hilly terrain of St Catherine North Eastern, voting was slow. When OBSERVER ONLINE arrived at Hamwalk Primary School, there were no voters in cue. At 11:00 am, only 25 people out of 94 had voted in polling division 35 and a similar number out of 80 in polling division 45.

Earlier, voting was slow in all four polling divisions at Riversdale Health Centre.

A female cop on duty there was overheard complaining about the slow pace, which made social distancing, and crowd control very difficult.

Durrant Pate