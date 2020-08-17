Earthquake jolts Trinidad
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 rocked sections of Trinidad today but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) said that the quake, which occurred at 11:33 am (local time) was located at Latitude: 10.95N and Longitude: 61.79W. It had a depth of 35 kilometres.
It was felt 44 km north west of the capital, Port of Spain; 66 km north west of Arima, east of there; and 85 km north west of San Fernando, south of the capital.
