Earthquake rattles T&T, Grenada
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rocked Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada this morning, but there were no reports of injuries or damage, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UI) has said.
It said that the quake, which occurred at 6:45 am (local time) was located Latitude: 11.13N, Longitude: 62.30W and at a depth of 84 kilometres (km).
The quake was felt 102 km north-west of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and 119 km south-west of St George's in Grenada.
The SRC said it was also felt 115 km northeast of Carúpano, Venezuela.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy