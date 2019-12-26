Earthquake shakes Eastern Caribbean
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rocked islands in the Eastern Caribbean early Thursday.
The Seismic Research Unit at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago, reports that the quake occurred near Dominica at approximately 3:54am (local time).
The earthquake, that had a depth of 10 kilometres, was also felt in Martinique and St Lucia
This is the second earthquake that has occurred near Dominica this week as well as the third to be recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.
On December 24, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded near Dominica, Martinique, and St Lucia.
On Wednesday – Christmas Day, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe.
