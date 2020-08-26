Earthquake shakes Jamaica

KINGSTON - An earthquake was felt over parts of Jamaica this morning, at approximately 7:28.

The quake has so far been reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St James, St Elizabeth, St Ann, Westmoreland, Trelawny, Manchester and Clarendon.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies Mona reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and was located approximately 8km east of Mile Gully, Manchester.