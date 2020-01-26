East Kingston Police Division saw 49% increase in murder rate —PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the decision was made to implement a state of public emergency in the East Kingston Police Division after a 49 per cent increase in the murder rate.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said 16 of 32 gangs in the area are now engaged in warfare, and 33 wanted persons and 34 known violence influencers are being sought.

States of public emergency are already in place in Clarendon, St Catherine, and the St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Andrew South police divisions.

More information later.