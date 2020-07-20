East Kingston residents access free health care
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One hundred and thirty residents from the communities of Port Royal, Rockfort, Mountain View and Franklyn Town accessed medical consultations and prescriptions at no cost to them last weekend.
The services were offered by the Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC) in partnership with the Windward Road Health Centre, National Health Fund (NHF) and public hospitals, as well volunteer doctors, student nurses, community representatives.
Jamaica Private Power Company's PR Officer, Camille Campbell shared that “the JPPC's health fair in East Kingston followed on the heels of a dental fair hosted at no-cost to residents last November. This initiative is also staged annually by sister companies within the Jamaica Energy Partners group to benefit residents of Old Harbour Bay and West Kingston communities.”
The company said the majority of residents who participated in the health fair were afflicted with chronic non-communicable diseases including hypertension and diabetes, allergies or sinusitis and physical pains.
It added that residents who needed medical attention or testing not offered regularly at the health centre were provided with referrals while residents with or without health cards were able to fill prescriptions free-of-cost at the on-site pharmacy.
