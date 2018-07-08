Eastern C'bean continues to monitor Tropical Storm Beryl

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Tropical storm watches and warnings remain for several islands in the Eastern Caribbean as a weakened Tropical Storm Beryl continues to move west northwestwards toward the Lesser Antilles.

On Sunday morning Tropical Storm warnings were in effect from Dominica and Guadeloupe while a Tropical Storm watch is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St Martin, St Barthelemy, Saba, St Eustatius and St Marteen.

The Miami based National Hurricane Centre reports that the storm with a poorly defined centre, was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 56.8 West.

Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph and this motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Beryl or its remnants will approach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday, cross the island chain on Sunday night, and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next 48 hours, and Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday.