Easton Lee was a member of a generation of patriots, says Golding
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, has expressed condolences to the family and friends of retired priest, Rev Fr Easton Lee, who passed away yesterday.
Lee, who was born in Trelawny and raised in St Elizabeth, was an author, actor, Anglican priest, broadcaster, photographer and director, who contributed significantly to the development of Jamaica's cultural and artistic product.
He was awarded with both the Silver Musgrave Medal and the Order of Distinction from the Government of Jamaica.
“Father Lee was a member of a generation of patriots who helped define who we are as Jamaicans. He represented excellence, and his work will inspire generations to come. As a broadcaster, his affable personality captivated audiences and made him a favourite to Jamaicans at home and abroad,” Golding said in a press release moments ago.
He noted that after decades of work in the creative industry, Easton Lee became an Anglican priest, demonstrating the diversity of his gifts and the depth of his faith.
Golding said Lee's legacy will live on through his work at the Social Welfare Commission (now the Social Development Commission), the Jamaica Broadcasting Commission (now TVJ), and the Jamaica Information Service.
He added that the PNP is also counted amongst the institutions that have benefited from Lee's talents. He said the pays tribute to a great cultural icon.
“May Easton Lee's soul rest in peace,” Golding said.
