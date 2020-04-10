Economy will be left in tatters because of pandemic – premier of Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) - Premier of Bermuda David Burt has warned the country that the island's already struggling economy will be left in tatters by the impact of the pandemic.

“The fact is that the recession that is coming may not be like anything we have seen before. That is a fact.

“As we move forward, we recognize that we have a decimated tourism industry that we are going to have to work very hard to get back. We are going to recognize from the perspective of cruise ships that there's going to be an industry that many persons rely on in Bermuda that may not be able to function as it was this year.”

Burt said Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson would speak soon about a stimulus package that he was putting together for the country.

“People should be concerned, absolutely. Things are going to have to change,” he said.

Bermuda's national debt currently stands at US$2.6 billion.